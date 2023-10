Sports journalist, Greydy Díaz, joins Dexter Henry to talk about the disappointing end to the Liberty’s season, concerns about the Knicks defense and if the Giants get it together in NFL Week 7 New York Liberty come up short in 2023 - 0:57 Knicks end preseason with ugly loss to Wizards - 3:49 Will the G-Men finally show up? -6:11 Growth of WNBA - 8:48