Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu wins WNBA Three-Point Contest with record-setting round

May 19, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots the ball against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment & Sports Arena. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu took home the WNBA Three-Point Contest title on Friday afternoon as All-Star weekend gets kicked off.

The star guard put up 26 points in the first round to advance to the finals against the Seattle Storm's Sami Whitcomb (28 points) and Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale (21 points).

It was there that Ionescu decided to take over the competition.

Ionescu missed her first shot of the finals before making 25 of her next 26 shots, including a stretch of 19 in a row. She recorded an incredible 92.6 percent shooting percentage and finished with 37 points, which is the highest total ever recorded for a WNBA or NBA contest.

This is the first-time the 25-year-old has participated in the event in her career. It certainly comes at a good time, as she is shooting a career-high 44.6 percent from behind the arc on the year.

On the heels of her historic performance, Ionescu will participate in her second-career All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon.

