Liberty run away from Sun, 92-81, to take Game 3, can clinch WNBA semifinal series on Sunday

UNCASVILLE — When a collection of super talent puts it all together, it can be a beautiful thing to a watch.

And, of course, it can be a nightmare to defend.

The New York Liberty solved the things the rugged, cohesive Connecticut Sun were doing at the start of the series, and took firm control of the WNBA semifinals with a 92-81 victory in Game 3 on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

League MVP Breanna Stewart, hounded in the first two games, broke free of Alyssa Thomas and Connecticut’s defense and scored 25 points, going11 for 18 from the field, and 11 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu (16 points) helped space the floor for Stewart with perimeter shooting and the Liberty, with two many weapons for any team east of defending champ Las Vegas to stop, ran away with this one. New York leads the best-of-five series 2-1, and can clinch it Sunday at Mohegan Sun, where Game 4 begins at 3 p.m.

MVP runner-up Alyssa Thomas had 23 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds for the Sun.

The Liberty, 32-8 in the regular season, were held to 63 points in the Sun’s Game 1 win, the only Connecticut victory over New York in seven games this season. In Game 3, the Liberty shot 50.7 percent, with 15 fast break points, and surpassed 63 with 4:43 left in the third quarter, which is all you need to know about how the tenor of this series has shifted.

With Rebecca Allen out with an illness, UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa got the start for Connecticut. With Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey sitting courtside, all the former Huskies in the game, Nelson-Ododa (14 points), and Tiffany Hayes (16) for the Sun, Stewart and Stefanie Dolson, who came off the bench with a couple of first-half baskets for New York, had productive nights.

The Sun defense smothered the Liberty in Game 1, holding them to a season-low 63 points, and contained them, allowing 84, in Game 2. But in Game 3, all of New York’s weapons were on point, and the Liberty raced out to a 37-16 lead at the quarter break.

Ionescu hit three early 3-pointers, then Stewart, 10 for 38 from the floor in the first two games, started scoring in transition, hitting 5 of 6 shots in the quarter.

The Sun began to solve the Liberty’s zone defense, the shift to which helped turn the series around, with effective 3-poin shooting in the second quarter. Hayes’ three and Ty Harris cut New York’s 21-point lead to 12, but Jonquel Jones beat the first-half buzzer with a put-back and the Liberty took a 54-40 lead into the half.

The Sun kept grinding, and Thomas’ three-point play cut New York’s lead to 10 in the third quarter, but Ionescu hit a three, and Jones another put-back to halt the momentum, and the Liberty built its lead back to 18 in Betnijah Laney’s free throws with 3:15 left in the quarter.

Jones’ 3-pointer with 8:18 to go in the game was the dagger of the night, putting the Liberty back up by 18.