Liberty rolls past Westlake in regional baseball opener 14-5

The last time Liberty’s Chance Gerecke stepped on a mound, things didn't go as well as he had hoped.

On Saturday, the junior right-hander gave up six runs in three innings and exited with his team trailing 6-4 in the Central Section Division-I title game in Visalia.

The Patriots rallied for the win, giving Gerecke a chance at redemption just 72 hours later Tuesday when the team took the field in the opener at home in the Southern California Regional D-II playoffs.

And Gerecke made the most of his second chance, mitigating damages with a gritty five innings. He was also 2 for 4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs in what turned into a lopsided 14-5 victory over No. 8 Westlake Village-Westlake at Liberty.

“On Saturday I didn’t do too great, so I was kind of mad about that and I just wanted redemption,” Gerecke said. “I told Coach, 'I’ll start today,' and I finally figured out my swing, as well. I was just very calm.”

Liberty (30-4), which has won 18 straight games, will host No. 5 Poway in Thursday’s semifinal matchup. The game, originally scheduled for 4 p.m., will likely be moved up a few hours to accommodate the Patriots’ graduation ceremony, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, just a short walk from the baseball diamond. It was the program’s first-ever regional victory.

“Chance wanted the ball,” Liberty coach Tony Mills said. “We had to throw Evan Churchman three innings (on Saturday) and we haven’t done that all year. So I wanted to make sure Evan was right (and ready to pitch on Thursday). I checked with Chance and he was chomping at the bit yesterday, and he wanted it."

Much like Saturday’s 9-6 victory over Clovis West, Liberty’s offense came to life after spotting the opposition a lead.

After the Warriors (26-6) scored a run in each of their first two at-bats, the Patriots scored four in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and finished with a five-spot in the fifth to put the game virtually out of reach.

“I loved today’s ballgame because they banged the ball around the yard early on us,” Mills said. “And we had to put on our hitting shoes. Up from the lineup, one through nine, we worked hard in the batter’s box today. We didn’t waste any at-bats.”

Liberty has scored 40 runs in its last four games, with the final 10 on Tuesday coming with two outs.

“We talk about opportunities and how they’re so limited in high school baseball because you don’t play very many games,” Mills said. “We didn’t waste too many of them today. There was some great battle and grit in there.”

Caden Churchman, who went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, got things started in the second with a single. He moved to third on a double by Tryce Spainhoward and scored on a single by Gerecke. Spainhoward scored on a sacrifice fly by Nick Martin to tie it, and one out later, Brock Thompson lined a double off the right-field fence to drive home two more for a 4-2 lead.

“There’s no weak spot in the lineup, so I guess it was just my turn,” said Churchman of his home run that capped the game's scoring in the fifth. “I tried to go (opposite field) and put some damage on the other team, and it worked.

Thompson was on base all four times, walking in his other three trips to the plate.

The Patriots lead blossomed to 6-2 when Spainhoward walked with two out in the third and Gerecke followed with his home run over the left-field fence.

Westlake, which defeated Bakersfield Christian to win the SoCal Regional D-III title last year, responded with runs in the fourth and was looking for more, but Kaden Youmans was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple and Gerecke got Nate Johnson to pop out to end the inning.

Liberty scored three more in the fourth to make it 9-4.

“It feels good to win and to be able to come back for another day of practice tomorrow,” Mills said. “We get ourselves another home game, and I’m not sure when that game is going to start, but it’s awfully fun when you're playing and it’s graduation.”

In the fourth and Thompson at first with two outs, Brady Baird singled and Davis Goodwin walked to load the bases. Churchman followed with a two-run single and Goodwin scored on a wild pitch.

The Warriors, who had the leadoff man reach with a hit in each of the first five innings, threatened again in the fifth. With runners on second and third and one out, Gerecke gave up a ground out for a run, hit the next batter and then struck out Jack Braddell to end the inning, in what proved to be his final pitch of the game.

Gerecke (11-0) also ended the first and second innings with strikeouts and had seven for the game. He gave up four earned runs, scattering 11 hits, including six doubles.

“Realistically, he kept us in the game at Clovis West, but he wanted this game today because of how he pitched against Clovis West,” Mills said. “And man, was he good, he battled his tail off. We put him in some tough situations where he only gave up one run, instead of a crooked number. When you give teams extra outs that’s when you’re going to have a lot of problems.”

His younger brother, freshman Cash Gerecke, closed the game with two scoreless innings, finishing with a strikeout of Connor Jacobson.

“I didn’t want one of our best pitchers to go in again, and I wanted my little brother to throw, too,” said Chance Gerecke, who was relieved by Evan Churchman in Saturday’s win. “That’s why I wanted to keep going as far as I could.”

The Patriots finished the scoring in the fifth when Nick Martin walked and one out later Thompson walked. After Grant Voss popped out, Noah Stead couldn’t field Baird’s hard grounder, sending Martin home. Goodwin then singled in a run and Churchman followed with a three-run home run to cap the scoring.

“I really like the fact that we moved forward,” said Mills of playing well after an emotional win on Saturday, the program’s first section title. “It was huge. That Central Section Division-I championship was a championship fight and it took a lot out of us, and took a lot out of Clovis West.

“But I told them, we can look back at that after the year is over, but we need to move forward because when everyone’s telling you you’re great all the time you can go to the penthouse to the outhouse really quick, and that could have happened to us today.”