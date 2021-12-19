Liberty QB Malik Willis scores 5 TDs vs. EMU in dominant bowl win

One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class ended his college football career in style Saturday night, as Liberty’s Malik Willis dropped a five-touchdown performance on Eastern Michigan in a 56-20 victory in the LendingTree Bowl.

Willis threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns, adding another 58 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Boasting a dynamic combination of athleticism and arm talent, Willis is arguably the most intriguing quarterback prospect in this year’s draft class. His limitless potential could end up making him a first-round pick once April rolls around.

