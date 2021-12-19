Liberty QB Malik Willis scores 5 TDs vs. EMU in dominant bowl win

Malik Willis caps his college career with a FANTASTIC bowl game showing 🏆 The Liberty Flames remain undefeated in bowl games at 3-0. pic.twitter.com/0siY1C4F4l — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 19, 2021

One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class ended his college football career in style Saturday night, as Liberty’s Malik Willis dropped a five-touchdown performance on Eastern Michigan in a 56-20 victory in the LendingTree Bowl.

Willis threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns, adding another 58 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Boasting a dynamic combination of athleticism and arm talent, Willis is arguably the most intriguing quarterback prospect in this year’s draft class. His limitless potential could end up making him a first-round pick once April rolls around.

