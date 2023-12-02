Liberty outlasts New Mexico State to complete 13-0 season

The Conference USA Championship Game on Friday proved to be a slobberknocker.

In the end, Liberty outscored New Mexico State, 49-35, to remain undefeated at 13-0.

THE LIBERTY FLAMES ARE YOUR 2023 @ConferenceUSA CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kQRHgajcZL — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) December 2, 2023

Every score in the game came on a touchdown. The Flames scored the final 14 points of the game after the Aggies had rallied from down 35-21 in the third quarter.

Kaidon Salter had a huge game for Liberty. The quarterback threw for 315 yards and 2 TDs. He also rushed for 165 yards — on only 12 carries — and the insurance TD, a 35-yard run.

Liberty remains in the running for a Group of 5 slot in a New Year’s Bowl. Much of that hinges on the SMU-Tulane AAC Championship Game on Saturday because the Green Wave are ranked ahead of the Flames.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire