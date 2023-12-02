Liberty now 13-0 after defeating New Mexico State in Conference USA football title game

Liberty's perfect season continued Friday night in the Conference USA Football Championship game at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The Flames outscored New Mexico State, 14-0, in the fourth quarter to beat the Aggies, 49-35.

With this win, Liberty (13-0) snapped New Mexico State's (10-4) eight-game win streak. The Flames previously defeated the Aggies 33-17 on Sept. 9 at home.

The Aggies played part of the second half without starting quarterback Diego Pavia, who left with an apparent injury.

Conference USA: New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia (10) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against Liberty.

Liberty tallied 712 yards of total offense, while New Mexico State had 499.

Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter threw two touchdowns and ran for another, passed for 319 yards and rushed for 165 yards. Liberty running back Quinton Cooley scored three touchdowns and fellow running back Billy Lucas scored a key touchdown early in the fourth quarter and finished with 86 yards rushing.

Pavia finished with 233 yards of total offense while his backup and true freshman Blaze Berlowitz passed for 134 yards and a score. Liberty got a key second-half turnover with defensive back Brandon Bishop intercepting a Berkowtiz pass.

Conference USA: Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter runs the ball against New Mexico State.

Tight first half

Both teams went back and forth in the first half and the teams went into halftime tied at 21.

The Aggies got a 25-yard touchdown run by Pavia, a Pavia 10-yard touchdown pass to Ron Tiavaasue and a 17-yard touchdown pass from Pavia to Trent Hudson, who finished with 112 yards receiving. Liberty countered with two Cooley touchdown runs of 1 and 12 yards, as well as a Salter 26-yard TD pass to Noah Firth.

Liberty outgained UTEP, 290-235 in the opening 30 minutes. Pavia threw for 113 yards and rushed for 45 yards for the Aggies and Salter passed for 187 yards.

Up next

Both teams are headed to bowl games and will find out Sunday where and when they will play.

