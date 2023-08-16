Have the Liberty made their mark as 2023 Finals contenders?
Myles Erlich, of W Insider, joins Brandon London to review the Liberty win over the Aces at the 2023 WNBA Commissioners Cup.
The Liberty have won two straight games against the Aces, who seemed unstoppable for most of the season.
Wilson and Stewart faced off in the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, while Thomas has made history this season.
The first meeting of super-teams was dominated by the Aces in late June. They’ll meet again Sunday, this time in Brooklyn, for the second of five scheduled meetings before the postseason.
This week's Aces-Liberty games may end up being a sign as to which team could raise the trophy in October if certain issues aren’t ironed out.