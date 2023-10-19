Liberty look to use 2023 WNBA Finals loss as motivation for next season

No one said it would be easy, but the 2023 New York Liberty were hoping for a better outcome.

After signing Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot in the offseason, the Liberty were primed to win the organization’s first WNBA championship. But those dreams were dashed when the Las Vegas Aces beat the Liberty 70-69 on Wednesday night to capture their second consecutive title.

“We’re disappointed. It’s tough to win a fourth [game]. It would have been nice to go and play Game 5 and lay it all out on the table,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said after the game. “But credit to Vegas, they were down and found a way.

“We fought but it wasn't our best game today. It’ll be a hard one to learn from. In the end I’m proud of this group and how we came together as a new group and built the chemistry and the togetherness. They committed to what we wanted to do. We have to take it as a learning experience, remember how it feels and use it as motivation.”

The Aces were down two starters, Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes, after they suffered foot injuries in Game 3 but the reigning champs weren’t deterred. They came back after being down by as much as 12 points to take the lead in the third quarter and hold off the Liberty to complete the series win.

“We knew their game plan was to ‘junk’ it up and make it difficult and that’s exactly what happened,” Stewart said. “Such a low-scoring game, but we couldn’t get stops when we needed it and couldn’t get anything to drop. Credit to Vegas they played well but obviously we wanted to force a Game 5.”

Stewart, who was named the 2023 WNBA MVP, was 3-of-17 from the field and scored just 10 points Wednesday, her lowest point total of the Finals.

But despite that, the Liberty had an opportunity to win Game 4 on the final possession. Down one point, and with less than 10 seconds remaining, Brondello called up a play for Stewart. Unfortunately, the Aces defense doubled the MVP who then passed it to Betnijah Laney who swung it to Vandersloot in the corner.

Vandersloot took a step and shot the ball, but it was too long. Jones was there for the offensive rebound, but before she could put it back up time had expired.

“It’s a play we ran before,” Brondello explained. “Get the ball in Stewie’s hands and sometimes it works and sometimes it don’t. We got it where we wanted to, and didn’t make it.”

“I got the ball deep late, just trying to get it on the rim, hoping it would go in or an offensive rebound. Just didn’t have enough time,” Vandersloot added.

Although the season didn’t end in a championship, there were plenty of highs for the Liberty this year. Stewart broke the WNBA record for most points scored in a single season while Sabrina Ionescu broke the record for most threes made in a season.

However, when asked what her level of disappointment was after Wednesday’s loss, Stewart gave a one-word answer, “high.”

“We’re proud to have played for a championship,” Vandersloot said of what’s next for the Liberty. “It didn’t go our way tonight, but this is what we came here to do, to build a championship team. Use this as a learning experience. We can only get better from here and try to do it again next year.”

“We grew a lot as a team. The more time we spend together the more chemistry we get,” Brondello said. “And just adding the right pieces around for what we need. I don’t know what that is now.

"We’ll have the offseason to prepare. We’ll review this [game] first and worry about next season next year. If we can bring the core group back and add some certain pieces. We want to make sure we put ourselves in a situation where we can compete for a final.”



