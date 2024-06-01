Liberty get lift from Kayla Thornton in win over Mystics

NEW YORK — Prior to Friday’s game, Liberty coach Sandy Brondello highlighted the team’s upcoming rough schedule with Commissioner’s Cup games on the horizon. And with a winless Mystics squad entering Barclays Center, the team knew they had to take care of business against a favorable matchup.

They Liberty did just that in Friday’s 90-79 victory over the Mystics.

Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 24 points and three assists. Kayla Thornton, who started in place of Courtney Vandersloot (back), helped lead the charge with 20 points, four assists and five steals.

Thornton served as the second option Friday and essentially put an end to Washington’s final comeback attempt. She drained her fourth trey of the night with 2:06 remaining in regulation to put the Libs up seven then intercepted Julie Vanloo’s pass 10 seconds later.

The sequence thwarted Washington’s comeback attempt and handed them an 0-8 record to start the season.

The Mystics looked like they were well on their way to a blowout loss early. The Liberty didn’t falter without Vandersloot, with Ionescu getting 15 first-quarter points.

Her range was limitless.

She forced Mystics coach Eric Thibault to call timeout with his team down 15 after draining a 25-footer. Then the sharpshooter did more damage, draining a 30-footer right by the hash as time expired in the first to put her team up 32-15.

Thornton also knocked down a trey in the period as the Liberty made all five of their attempts from 3 to start the game. The road team tightened up as the flurry of made shots slowed down. The Mystics went into halftime down four.

The Mystics won the third quarter, 22-21, but were unable to take control in the fourth. Rookie Aliyah Edward’s layup with 4:59 gave her team the lead, but they soon relinquished it and trailed till the end of regulation.

The Liberty improved to a 6-2 record, but the win showcased the team’s current lack of guard depth behind Ionescu and Vandersloot. The Liberty got four combined points out of reserve guards Marquesha Davis and Ivana Dojkic in 12 minutes. The Liberty were outscored by six in their time on the floor.

Last season, the team got instant production out of Marine Johannes, but are without her services in 2024 due to the WNBA’s prioritization rule.

Breanna Stewart finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jonquel Jones made six of her 11 attempts for 16 points while grabbing 10 boards.

Washington’s Ariel Atkins scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Center Shakira Austin recorded 12 points and six rebounds.

Former Liberty players Stefanie Dolson and DiDi Richards received tribute videos during the first half of Friday’s game. They finished with two points apiece.