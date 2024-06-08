Liberty’s Leonie Fiebich says she ‘feels more comfortable’ after stuffing stat sheet in win over Dream

Add Leonie Fiebich to the list of New York Liberty bench players finding their rhythm after accepting a lesser role on Sandy Brondello’s star-studded depth chart.

Fiebich recorded eight points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Liberty’s win over the Atlanta Dream Thursday. The point total wasn’t a season-high (she scored 11 in a loss to the Lynx), but the performance adds her to a short list of 2024 rookies to record such a statline.

And who’s the only other rookie in the 2024 class to record eight points, nine rebounds and five assists in a game?

Indiana Fever No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark.

“It grows from game to game, honestly,” Fiebich said about her confidence after Thursday’s 78-61 victory over the Dream. “I’m starting to feel more comfortable with everybody on the court out there. More comfortable in the system — offensively and defensively.

Fiebich made the Liberty’s final roster after signing a training camp deal in February. The franchise acquired her rights in a four-team deal last offseason that sent former Liberty Rookie of the Year winner Michaela Onyenwere to the Phoenix Mercury.

Prior to her bench role with the Libs, Fiebich was the leading scorer (12.4 points) on Spanish club Casademont Zaragoza during the 2023-24 Euroleague season. The German hooper scored just nine points and failed to eclipse the 13-minute mark through her first five WNBA games but has recently gained traction.

She scored a season-high 11 points in last month’s loss to the Lynx, stuffed the stat sheet Thursday night, established her 6-4 frame on the defensive end and recorded at least 14 minutes in four of her last six appearances.

Fiebich helped the Libs outrebound the Dream, 44-34, on Thursday night. Five of those Liberty boards were credited to Fiebich on the offensive glass.

“But Leo I mean … that’s probably something we haven’t had a lot of and that’s gonna help us as we move forward,” Brondello said.

Brondello previously mentioned that overseas stars — like Fiebich — may have struggled to start the season while adjusting to a lesser role on a WNBA team. Fiebich admitted that the transition was “hard.”

“It’s really hard to come into a new team without practices,” the 24-year-old said. “Basically with this schedule, we just play and don’t really practice.”

Fiebich’s upward trend coincides with Kennedy Burke’s breakout game against the Fever last Sunday. Burke, a back-to-back Ligue Féminine de Basketball MVP, logged 10 points, three steals, three blocks, two steals and an assist while missing just one of five shots in that blowout victory.

Kayla Thornton, Brondello’s top option off the bench, came one point shy of her career-high in points after logging 20 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds in an 11-point win over the Washington Mystics on May 31.

Thornton got her first start since 2022 in that matchup while Courtney Vandersloot missed the game due to a back injury.

Brondello touted the bench’s potential productivity and versatility throughout the preseason. And when asked Thursday if this is what she imagined going into the season, the head coach said: “100 percent.”

____