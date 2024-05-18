Liberty knocks off 11th-ranked Georgia to advance to Athens Regional Final

ATHENS, Ga. (WFXR)—The Liberty Lady Flames Softball team continues rolling in the NCAA Tournament, knocking off 11th-ranked Georgia 7-3 on Saturday, May 18.

After trailing 1-0 in the first inning following a Bulldog home run, the Lady Flames captured the lead after a sacrifice fly by infielder Megan Fortner and a two-run home run down the right field line by Brooke Roberts, putting Liberty up 3-1.

However, the Bulldogs would rally in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and no outs. Liberty walked in the first run and Georgia scored once again on a single through the right side, tying the game at three.

Liberty was ready when the bats were up again, also loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth. Infielder Rachel Craine wore a pitch for her team, which walked in the go-ahead run. After two outs, Brynn McManus ripped a double up the middle which scored all three runners and ended up being the difference-maker for the Lady Flames.

With the win, Liberty advances to the Athens Regional Final on Sunday at 2 p.m. This marks the program’s fourth NCAA Regional Final and second in a row.

As for a preview for the tournament, the winner of Georgia and UNC Charlotte will have to beat Liberty twice to advance to the Super Regional, where the Athens Regional winner will face off against the Los Angeles Regional winner in a three-game series next weekend.

