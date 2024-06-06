Liberty Injury Tracker: Courtney Vandersloot, Nyara Sabally ruled out for Thursday vs. Dream

Here's an up-to-date tracker on the Liberty injuries...

June 6, 4:50 p.m.

The Liberty updated their injury report and guard Courtney Vandersloot and center Nyara Sabally are ruled out for New York's game against the Atlanata Dream on Thursday.

Vandersloot was originally questionable but the team downgraded her to out for personal reasons.

Sabally is missing her third consecutive game with a back injury.

Vandersloot, the 13-year guard, is averaging 7.6 points and 5.3 assists in 26.3 minutes per game this season for the Liberty. In her last game, New York's win over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, the starting guard scored six points while coming down with four rebounds and dishing six assists in 29 minutes on the court.

In eight games this year, Sabally is averaging 3.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game off the bench.

May 31, 5:57 p.m.

The Liberty announced that guard Courtney Vandersloot will miss Friday's game against the Washington Mystics due to back tightness.

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello cited the upcoming Commissioner's Cup Tournament as a reason for giving the 35-year-old guard some rest. The first Cup matchup starts Saturday. The Liberty's first Commissioner's Cup game will be Sunday against the Indiana Fever.

“It was a smarter thing to not push her tonight,” Brondello said pregame. “When Courtney’s on the court she’s going to go 150 percent. So just being cautious.”