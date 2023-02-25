Alabama has moved quickly to replace former linebackers coach Austin Armstrong who left for the defensive coordinator opening at Florida several days ago. On Saturday, the team hired Liberty linebackers coach Robert Bala to coach the same role at Alabama, according to a tweet by ESPN’s Chris Low.

Bala began his coaching career as linebackers coach at Snow College in 2009. He has also made stops at Palomar College, Ottawa (AZ), and Southern Utah. He had various different roles on each coaching staff. Bala has primarily served as the linebacker’s coach throughout his career as a coaching assistant.

He will have a talented group of linebackers to work with next season with players like Deontae Lawson, Kendrick Blackshire, Jihaad Campbell, and Justin Jefferson set to play meaningful snaps.

This was a quick turnaround for head coach Nick Saban. Bala was likely already on Alabama’s radar prior to Armstrong’s departure. This position will be one to keep a close eye on heading into spring practices.

Liberty’s Robert Bala has accepted a job as @AlabamaFTBL’s new inside linebackers coach, sources tell ESPN. He was in line to be Liberty’s next DC under new coach Jamey Chadwell and also worked under new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze last season at Liberty. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 25, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama football program.

More Football!

Alabama offers 2024 DL Kellen Lindstrom

More!

Liberty ILB coach Robert Bala joining Alabama's staff as linebackers coach

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire