Liberty hires Michael Oher's brother Sean Tuohy Jr. to football staff

Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Football program made a splash hire Tuesday when they announced the addition of Sean "SJ" Tuohy Jr. as their new assistant athletic director of football operations.

Tuohy, the younger brother of former Ravens tackle Michael Oher, was portrayed in the popular movie "The Blind Side" as a young football savant and big personality.

"Even as a young kid, people were drawn to him, and he had the kind of personality that you knew he was going to be successful at whatever he did," Freeze said to ESPN's Dave Wilson. "He had some other options, so we're excited to get him here at Liberty and get started."

In the movie, SJ helps Oher learn how to play football and his high school team's playbook, as well as negotiating personal side deals with college football coaches visiting on recruiting trips.

Freeze, who's entering his second season at Liberty following an 8-5 season in 2019, used to be the head coach at Ole Miss. The Tuohy family has significant ties to the University, including Oher's time as the Rebels' left tackle from 2005-09.

Tuohy played college basketball for three years at the Loyola University of Maryland but then transferred to SMU to play football and coach special teams. After a quick stop at SMU, Touhy held the same position with Arkansas before getting his new role at Liberty.

