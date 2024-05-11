Liberty Hill softball player Makayla Mendoza voted Austin-area Girls Athlete of the Week

High School Athlete of the Week polls

Liberty Hill softball player Makayla Mendoza, who hit a pair of home runs and had five RBIs in the Panthers' two-game sweep of San Antonio Southwest in the Class 5A area-round playoffs, was voted the Covert Chevrolet Bastrop Austin-Area Girls Athlete of the Week for April 29 through May 4.

Smithville softball player Addison Otto won the previous poll, for April 22-27.

Mendoza received 62% of the vote. Cedar Park runner Isabel Conde De Frankenberg, Hays softball player Kaitlyn Cowan, Bowie softball player Valeria Feeney and Georgetown triple jumper Lily Muzzy also were candidates.

The American-Statesman will have a weekly vote for Girls Athlete of the Week and Boys Athlete of the Week throughout the academic year.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Liberty Hill's Makayla Mendoza Austin-area Girls Athlete of the Week