Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch hires Georgetown DC Tim Knicky as first football coach

Tim Knicky congratulates Georgetown linebacker Ian Lewis during the 2022 football season. After spending the last two seasons as Georgetown's defensive coordinator, Knicky was hired this week as the first coach at Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch.

There isn’t a school yet or technically any players, but the Austin area’s newest football program is up and running.

Liberty Hill ISD announced the hiring of Georgetown defensive coordinator Tim Knicky as the first head coach at Legacy Ranch earlier this week.

The school will officially open in the fall of 2026, which is when it will also play its first varsity season.

“I’m still kind of on cloud nine,” said Knicky when reached by the Statesman earlier this week. “I’m fired up about it, but I’ve got to catch my breath and get to work.”

More: Our 2023 All-Central Texas Football Team honors this season's best of the best

Knicky, 36, has an interesting football background with plenty of local ties.

He graduated from Cedar Park in 2006, played at Stephen F. Austin in college and had stints in the NFL as a defensive end with the Jets, Packers and Bengals.

After his playing days, he spent five years as an assistant at Georgetown and had stints at Cedar Park and Willis before returning to the Eagles to be the defensive coordinator the last two years.

When he initially got into coaching, Knicky said he didn’t have much desire to be a head coach.

“I love coaching kids and the big impact you can have on them as a position coach,” he said. “I always kind of thought you lose a little of that as a head coach, but my time at Willis opened some doors and opened my eyes. I guess when you get a little bit older you realize the affect the head coach can have on a program. So it became appealing as the years wore on.”

Knicky will literally be starting a program from scratch.

He will operate his program out of Santa Rita Middle School for the first two years as it fields a freshman team this fall and a junior varsity in 2025.

“It starts with hiring a great staff,” he said. “Right now the school has four employees. We want to find people who are great with kids and help build a culture. I’ll have the ability to be at the middle school and coach them and know them before they’re in Legacy Ranch colors.”

Legacy Ranch’s mascot will be the Wranglers with school colors of baby blue and navy.

Liberty Hill is known for its slot-T offense, but Knicky noted he’ll likely be bringing his own offense to the school.

“We’re going to be more spread,” he said. “What that looks like depends on our guys, and we’ll mold it to our kids.”

Knicky will be one of the younger coaches in the Austin area, and as he gets ready to mold his own program, he said the exhilaration of now being a head coach is similar to finally being offered pro contract.

“I was blessed to play football at a high level, and the going after a head coaching position was kind of like draft day waiting around to get that phone call,” he said. “You put so much into it and have so many ideas and anticipation. … When you finally get that phone call and offer, it’s an awesome feeling for sure.”

More: Liberty Hill runs wild on offense as it reaches another Class 5A DII regional final

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Legacy Ranch hires Georgetown DC Tim Knicky as first football coach