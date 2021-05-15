Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu scores eight points in last 40 seconds vs. Fever, including game-winning 3-pointer

NEW YORK — For 39 minutes, Sabrina Ionescu was doing it all but shooting. And then she had eight points in the last 40 seconds, including a wild game-winner to give the Liberty a 90-87 win over the Indiana Fever in their Barclays Center debut.

The Fever went on a 9-1 run late and had the ball with a chance to win a game they almost never led. But a shaky traveling call against Kelsey Mitchell gave the Liberty possession with five seconds remaining, and Ionescu, double screened for after inbounding, put it to bed.

“I’m not gonna lie at all,” Ionescu said after the game. “I dreamed about it last night. I try not to think about basketball too much the night before a game, but I 100 percent envisioned a game winner.”

In her fourth WNBA game, Ionescu hit two 3s and made two free throws for the Liberty’s last eight points.

Her game-ending eruption made her final stat line better than it seemed like it would end up, with 25 points on 7-of-18 shooting and 11 assists and six rebounds. But while Ionescu struggled from the field, her teammates shot the lights out.

Betnijah Laney exploded for 20 points in the first half, finishing with 30 and four 3-pointers made. Laney and Ionescu barely sat, with Laney registering 38 minutes and Ionescu playing 37. In total, the Liberty hit half their 3s, going 13 of 26 from behind the arc.

“We really rode her throughout that fourth and most of the third, we played her a lot tonight,” Liberty head coach Walt Hopkins said. “She has a pretty special way of rising to the moment.”

Michaela Onyenwere had a Liberty rookie debut record with 18 points.

Laney was cut by the Fever after the 2019 season and was the WNBA’s Most Improved Player last season with the Atlanta Dream before signing with New York.

After Friday night’s win, the 1-0 Liberty are already halfway to last season’s win total.