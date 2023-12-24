Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb faces offseason hurdles after award-winning season

Around this time last year, Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb was preparing to complete a star-studded roster revamp that he manifested on his vision board.

His offseason included meetings with the rest of Liberty brass and sales pitches to a number All-Stars, including a sit-down with then-free agent Breanna Stewart in Istanbul. The offseason ended with Stewart signing — alongside Courtney Vandersloot — and a three-team deal that landed Kayla Thornton and Jonquel Jones. The offseason was deemed an overwhelming success that led to a franchise record in wins, a WNBA Finals run that came one game short of a do-or-die Game 5 in Las Vegas and with Kolb winning the 2023 WNBA Executive of the Year award.

Now, the GM has a new set of challenges for the 2024 offseason to follow up his award-winning year.

No huge splashes are expected, but he will have to maneuver deals to fit what seems to be another season with an 11-woman roster. And with the draft order now set, the team could be in a good position to acquire depth in a deep 2024 WNBA Draft.

Here are challenges that Kolb is faced with this offseason:

FINDING GREAT VALUE IN DRAFT

With the Liberty’s sixth woman Marine Johannes likely out for the 2024 season and cap room tight due to upcoming deals with Stewart and Jones (possibly), the team may have to fill a roster spot with a rookie from the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Liberty own four total picks (No. 11, No. 17, No. 23, and No. 35) in the upcoming draft.

The higher picks could be used to pick the best player available, acquire a perimeter defender or get another big in case Han Xu and Stefanie Dolson won’t be on the Liberty bench in 2024. If LSU’s Angel Reese, who missed four games due to an unexplained suspension, slips on the draft board, she would be an absolute steal for Kolb.

Realistically, Kolb could opt for a guard to bolster perimeter defense that was clearly lacking with the trio of Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot and Johannes on the floor simultaneously. UCLA guard Charisma Osborne is projected to be a late first-round pick and her perimeter defense would fill the Liberty’s need. The fifth-year senior was an All-Pac-12 Defensive Team Honorable Mention in the 2022-23 season. Her start to the 2023-24 season will put her in the conversation for the award again before she declares for the draft.

NAVIGATING FA MARKET WITH LIMITED CAP

The possibility of any potential deals being made in free agency is contingent on Stewart’s and Jones’ contract value. Stewart, who’ll be cored, is a lock to stay with the Liberty. Jones, an unrestricted free agent, isn’t a lock and is free to negotiate with other teams.

If Jones walks, that’ll free up cap space for Kolb to re-sign Dolson and possibly make more moves. However, the 2021 MVP said months ago she’s “definitely trending towards coming back here.” And there’s no guarantee Stewart will take another discount like she did to help put this super team together last winter.