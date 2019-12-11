Liberty. Freeze agree to new multiyear contract

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Liberty University and first-year football coach Hugh Freeze have agreed to a new multiyear contract extension.

School president Jerry Fallwell Jr. announced the move on Tuesday.

Freeze guided the Flames to a 7-5 record and a berth in the Cure Bowl, their first bowl game, in their first year eligible at the FBS level. The Flames will face play Georgia Southern (7-5) on Dec. 21 in Orlando, Florida.

''We are looking forward to a long relationship that will continue to make Liberty football mega-successful as envisioned for the program decades ago!'' Fallwell's tweet said.

Details of the contract were not available but athletic director Ian McCaw said it is ''competitive with top Group of Five head coaches and it offers Liberty's football program stability as we become established at the FBS level.''

Freeze, 50, came to Liberty after coach Turner Gill resigned after last season.

Freeze had been out of coaching for two years before accepting the job at Liberty. He resigned his position at Mississippi in July 2017 under a cloud of NCAA sanctions and questionable personal conduct.