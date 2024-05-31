Liberty Football kickoff times and network designation set for some of their 2024 games

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — In conjunction with its broadcast television partners, Conference USA released the kickoff times and television broadcast information for several of its 2024 football games on May 30.

The announcement includes kickoff times and/or television broadcast information for 10 of Liberty’s 12 games in 2024.

The Flames will open the season at Williams Stadium against Campbell on August 31. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with a 6 p.m. kickoff time.

Following a road game at New Mexico State on September 7 (TV: ESPN2), Liberty will host UTEP on September 14 for Hall of Fame/Homecoming Weekend. Kickoff for the game is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on an ESPN Network channel.

In total, Liberty is currently scheduled to appear on an ESPN broadcast platform five times and CBS Sports Network five times.

For all games designated as ESPN Platforms, they are subject to the 12-day selection window and all kick times are subject to change based upon television placement.

For the second year in a row, Conference USA’s entire schedule during the month of October will be played during the midweek, maximizing television exposure for the league.

Liberty will have three midweek games in 2024. Outside of the Tuesday night game at home against FIU, the Flames will play a pair of Wednesday night contests. Liberty will host Jacksonville State on October 30 and travel to conference newcomer Kennesaw State on October 23.

CUSA’s broadcast partners will share the October weeknight football games on linear television across CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Of last season’s 19 midweek contests during this timeframe, 14 of those games were decided by two scores or less, while nine were one-score games, including two in overtime.

The 2024 CUSA alignment features 10 teams with no divisions. FIU, Jacksonville State, newcomer Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP and WKU comprise Conference USA for the 2024 football season.

Conference USA’s 20th annual Championship game, pitting the top-two finishers during conference play, will be played on Friday, December 6, on CBS Sports Network during championship week. The top-seeded team will host the conference championship game.

Liberty’s non-conference schedule features home games against Campbell (Aug. 31) and East Carolina (Sept. 21) and road contests at Appalachian State (Sept. 28) and UMass (Nov. 16).

Football Broadcast/Kickoff Time Information

Aug. 31 – Campbell at Liberty (TV: ESPN+ | Kickoff: 6 p.m. EST)

Sept. 7 – Liberty at New Mexico State (TV: ESPN2 | Kickoff: 10:15 p.m. EST)

Sept. 14 – UTEP at Liberty (TV: ESPN Network | Kickoff: 6 p.m. EST)

Sept. 21 – East Carolina at Liberty (TV: ESPN Network | Kickoff: 6 p.m. EST)

Oct. 8 – FIU at Liberty (TV: CBS Sports Network | Kickoff: 7 p.m. EST)

Oct. 23 – Liberty at Kennesaw State (TV: CBS Sports Network | Kickoff: 7 p.m. EST)

Oct. 30 – Jax State at Liberty (TV: CBS Sports Network | Kickoff: 7 p.m. EST)

Nov. 9 – Liberty at MTSU (TV: CBS Sports Network | Kickoff: 1 p.m. EST)

Nov. 23 – WKU at Liberty (TV: ESPN Platforms | Kickoff: 1 p.m. EST)

Nov. 29 – Liberty at Sam Houston (TV: CBS Sports Network | Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. EST)

