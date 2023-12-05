Liberty Flames vs. Oregon Ducks picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Fiesta Bowl game?

The Liberty Flames and Oregon Ducks face off in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Which team will win the college football bowl game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. MST and can be seen on ESPN (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Liberty (13-0 overall, 8-0 in Conference USA) is coming off a 49-35 win over New Mexico State in the Conference USA Championship Game.

Oregon (11-2, 8-2 in Pac-12) is coming off a 34-31 loss against Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Oregon is a 16-point favorite over Liberty in the game, according to Fiesta Bowl odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Ducks are -700 on the moneyline. The Flames are +500.

The over/under for the game is set at 65.5 points.

More: When are college football bowl games? College Football Playoff, bowl TV schedule

Doc's Sports: Take Liberty with the points against Oregon

Josh Schonwald writes: "Oregon has given up a total of 1,268 yards rushing (97.5 yards per contest) in addition to 10 touchdowns rushing on the year. They have conceded 16 touchdowns through the air in addition to 222.8 yards/game, which has them ranked 63rd in the nation. Their defense has earned 5 fumbles recovered and 10 interceptions over the course of the season. The Ducks defense has been on the field for 841 plays, which is 90th in D-1. The Ducks are allowing 17.3 points per game, which has them 11th in college football. This year, they have allowed 225 points in total."

More: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arizona Wildcats picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Alamo Bowl?

Hero Sports: Oregon will beat Liberty in Fiesta Bowl

Colton Pool writes: "For my Fiesta Bowl prediction, I project Oregon will defeat Liberty. Oregon is a -16 college football betting odds favorite against Liberty. Liberty went 13-0, including a win in the Conference USA Championship, to reach the Fiesta Bowl. With one of the top offenses and defenses in the Group of Five this season, the Flames deserved a New Year’s Six bowl berth. However, I think Oregon is loaded with talent and will be motivated to finish the season on a high note after losing to Washington in the Pac-12 title game."

Fiesta Bowl tickets: How to buy Liberty vs. Oregon tickets through Vivid Seats

ESPN: Oregon has an 89.9 % chance to beat Liberty

The site gives the Flames a 10.1% shot at defeating the Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl.

More: Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies picks: Who wins College Football Playoff game?

Sporting News: Oregon 48, Liberty 31

Bill Bender writes: "Will Bo Nix play? That's among the many questions for the Fiesta Bowl. Liberty leads the FBS with 302.9 rushing yards per game, Kaidon Salter is a fantastic dual-threat quarterback and Jamey Chadwell worked wonders in Year 1. Oregon, however, is more than happy to get in a fast-break game. It will be on the Flames to keep up. We're going to assume Nix plays for now."

More: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines picks: Who wins College Football Playoff game?

College Football News: Oregon 44, Liberty 17

Pete Fiutak writes: "Just how intense will Oregon be? If it goes full Lanning, forget it. Likely without Bo Nix, the offense obviously won’t be as sharp … and it won’t matter. Yes, the Group of Five team rises up and rocks in this throw-them-a-cookie bowl slot, and Liberty’s ground game will have a few moments. And then Oregon will score again."

STREAM THE GAME:Watch Oregon vs. Liberty football live with FUBO (free trial)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college football betting sites

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fiesta Bowl picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Liberty-Oregon game?