Liberty Flames coach on Fiesta Bowl matchup with Oregon Ducks: 'Know we’re the underdog'
Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell talks to the media ahead of the Flames' matchup with Oregon football in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Jason Fitz is joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes to cap off the last week of 2023 as we prepare for Week 17 of NFL action. Fitz and Mina start off by discussing the Russell Wilson benching, what went wrong in Denver and Russ' potential future as a starting NFL quarterback. Fitz and Mina also discuss how weird 2023 has been for the quarterback position and which teams could consider themselves a mid-level quarterback away from deep playoff contention. Next, the duo dive into some New Year's resolutions for playoff teams, as they analyze what the NFL's playoff contenders need to be focused on improving about themselves over the next few weeks to make it to the Super Bowl. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, and the duo have a lot to get to as they get a front office perspective on the latest news of the week. Fitz and Michael cover the Russell Wilson benching and how that works in a front office, quarterback contracts and how much is too much (do you give Brock Purdy $50M when it's time?) and their year-end awards for both coach of the year and GM of the year.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Gary Washburn from The Boston Globe to talk about the Celtics and LeBron James’ longevity.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
Need to dig deep in Week 17, the championships for many leagues? Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleepers at every position.
The Chiefs haven't been the most trust-worthy team for fantasy managers this season, but our analysts believe that will change in Week 17.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the daily fantasy landscape to help you build a better lineup for this week.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
LSU and South Carolina have different roster makeups than when they won their respective titles, but they still have NCAA championship potential and are the two favorites to win the SEC.
From scandal and scorn to Big Ten triumph, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan tenure has been anything but boring.
Tampa Bay is a practical lock to win the NFC South.
How you like them now?
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
We can all talk about how much Wilson is getting paid, but the truth is Wilson likely wouldn’t be starting in Denver next season even if he was making half of his scheduled paycheck.