Liberty-Fever Preview

The New York Liberty suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Indiana Fever to open the season last week. They won't have long to wait for a chance at avenging that loss.

Looking to avoid a 15th consecutive defeat, the visiting Liberty get another shot at the Fever on Saturday night.

New York looked as if it was headed to a season-opening victory last Friday that would have tipped off the year in grand fashion after it lost the final 13 games of 2018. However, Indiana rookie Teaira McCowan made a layup at the buzzer to give her team an 81-80 road win and stun the hosts.

The Liberty have had plenty of time to process and move on from the defeat. And, at least for the moment, don't believe their late struggles from last season have carried over to this one.

"Last year is in the past, you can only focus on this year," said New York star Tina Charles, who had 32 points while going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and 12 rebounds in the opener.

Neither club shot particularly well - each under 43 percent - in the last meeting and the Fever went just 3 of 12 from 3-point range. The Liberty, meanwhile, committed 16 turnovers.

Unlike New York, Indiana (1-1) has played since the season opener. Despite 26 points from Erica Wheeler and 20 from Candice Dupree, the Fever fell 88-77 at Connecticut on Tuesday. Indiana shot 48.6 percent, but attempted just three free throws while the Sun shot 22. It was also outrebounded 37-26 for the game.

After experiencing a high and low to start the season, Indiana can focus on its home opener.

"I know New York is going to come in here ready to play, so we just have to come in mentally prepared and execute our schemes," Wheeler, who had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists versus New York last week, told the Fever's official Twitter page.

Tiffany Mitchell came off the bench for a team-high 22 points against the Liberty. McCowan, the third overall pick in April's draft, finished with 11, six boards and two blocks in 14 minutes of her smashing debut. However, she was held without a point in nine minutes versus Connecticut.

"It's going to take all of us," Wheeler said. "You never know who it's going to be. I think the (New York game) gave (McCowan) the confidence that we can trust her."

Asia Durr, selected one spot ahead of McCowan by the Liberty, played 25 minutes off the bench in the opener. She managed eight points and two assists but was also whistled for four fouls.

"It was fun, exciting. First time playing in a game that counts," Durr said. "Got my feet wet. I was super impressed with how we played … We could have done better."