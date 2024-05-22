Liberty face the Sky on 4-game win streak

Chicago Sky (1-1) at New York Liberty (4-0, 3-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -17; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Chicago Sky.

New York went 32-8 overall and 16-4 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Liberty averaged 89.2 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free-throw line and 33.3 from deep.

Chicago went 18-22 overall last season while going 5-15 in Eastern Conference action. The Sky averaged 81.7 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 37.2% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Kamilla Cardoso: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.