Liberty-Eylau Baseball, Cross Roads Softball pick up big playoff wins Friday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Liberty-Eylau Baseball and Cross Roads Softball picked up big playoff wins Friday night at Tyler Legacy.

Liberty-Eylau beat Chapel Hill 14-0 in six innings to sweep the bi-district playoff series and advance to the 4A Region 2 area round where the Leopards will face either Canton or Farmersville next week.

Cross Roads beat Alba-Golden 8-1 to sweep the area round playoff series against the Panthers.

The Bobcats move on to the 2A Region 3 regional quarterfinals where they’ll face either Overton or Bowie next week.

