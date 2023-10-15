Liberty extend WNBA Finals with Game 3 win over Aces
Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 9 points along with 11 assists to keep New York's season alive.
Video Transcript
- The lane is clear, as she's able to operate in it.
- Ionescu draws two. Stewart, extra feed. Jonquel Jones knocks down the triple.
- Well and Jonquel Jones, one of the separators for her when she is shooting well--
- Here is Vandersloot. Ionescu gets some space and hits the 3. She needs it. This crowd needs it.
- It just felt like Sabrina Ionescu could not exhale. She could not find her rhythm on the offensive end. For a shooter, it's so important.
Maybe a little contact.
- Felt like it. Ionescu, you bet!
[CHEERING]