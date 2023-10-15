Liberty extend WNBA Finals with Game 3 win over Aces

Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 9 points along with 11 assists to keep New York's season alive.

Video Transcript

- The lane is clear, as she's able to operate in it.

- Ionescu draws two. Stewart, extra feed. Jonquel Jones knocks down the triple.

- Well and Jonquel Jones, one of the separators for her when she is shooting well--

- Here is Vandersloot. Ionescu gets some space and hits the 3. She needs it. This crowd needs it.

- It just felt like Sabrina Ionescu could not exhale. She could not find her rhythm on the offensive end. For a shooter, it's so important.

Maybe a little contact.

- Felt like it. Ionescu, you bet!

[CHEERING]