Liberty expected to hire Sandy Brondello as head coach: report

Sandy Brondello Mercury polo

The New York Liberty have found their next head coach.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the team is expected to hire Sandy Brondello as their next head coach.

Brondello, the head coach of the Australian National Team, has been the head coach of the Phoenix Mercury since 2014, leading them to a championship in her first season. Brondello led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals this season, but her contract was not renewed after the team fell to the Chicago Sky in four games.

Brondello played in the WNBA from 1998-2003, and won silver and bronze Olympic medals as a player for the Australian National Team. As a WNBA head coach, she owns a 150-108 record in eight seasons with Phoenix, making the playoffs in every year she was at the helm.

A native of Mackay, Australia, Brondello takes over for Walt Hopkins, whom the Liberty parted ways with on Dec. 6. after two seasons.