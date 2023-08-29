Liberty endure first 40-game season, say longer schedule helps build chemistry

The Liberty are in the final stretch of the WNBA’s first 40-game season and the schedule makers didn’t do them any favors.

New York returned home Monday from a six-game road trip — including their Commissioner’s Cup win — to face the league-best Las Vegas Aces. They’ll get three days of rest before the final matchup against No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun.

Before this historic year, the regular season would be at the tail end, but the Libs will finish out with four more games after Friday’s clash with the Sun. The schedule has been “grueling,” per head coach Sandy Brondello, but the extra games have helped her new-look roster mesh together following this offseason’s roster overhaul spearheaded by general manager Jonathan Kolb.

“The more time we have it helps us. It benefits us. We got new players,” Brondello said before her team took on the Aces on Monday. “It’s been a grueling schedule at times.

“I’m tired at times. Some of our back-to-backs and flying — [I’m still] getting over the last trip we had over on the West Coast to Vegas. Last night was the first time I could get to sleep at a normal hour.”

Implementing newcomers Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Kayla Thornton and Courtney Vandersloot with the rest of the Liberty team has been an ongoing task the head coach talked about often this season.

The extra regular season games — four more compared to last season and eight more than 2021 — allowed Brondello to get her players familiar with each other despite some stretches with minimal practice sessions.

The trio of stars missed time before the start of the season. Unlike some of her teammates, Stewart hit the ground running, which was evident in her 45-point home debut in May. Jones, though, didn’t see much action in training camp due to a foot injury she suffered as a member of the Sun. She also was inconsistent to start the season.

The star center has seemingly gotten back on track post-All-Star break and shown flashes why she won the MVP award in 2021. After the break, Jones is averaging 13 points and 11 boards per game, including nine games with double-doubles.

Vandersloot didn’t spend much time on the court with her new team during training camp either as she recovered from a concussion. She’s bounced back nicely, entering Monday ranked second in assists per game (8.0) behind MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas’ 8.1 per game.

Thornton also has found her role as a 3-and-D player in Brondello’s rotation while shooting a career-high 59% on two-point field goals.

In this 40-game season, the team was allowed enough time to gel rather than entering the postseason with uncertainties. They’re now in prime position to chase down the Aces for the league’s No. 1 seed. Las Vegas entered Monday 2.5 games ahead of New York in the standings. Having home-court advantage would be crucial as the two teams look to go deep in the postseason in hopes of a WNBA title.

“It just takes time, the adjustment,” Brondello said about her new-look roster. “We love playing basketball. I think the games are good. Hopefully, this weekend we have a little bit more space in between [to rest].”

PLAYOFF PICTURE

While the league’s top-three teams — the Aces, Sun and Liberty — have clinched postseason berths, seeds four through eight are all up for grabs. Just 3.5 games separate the No. 4 seed Dallas Wings and No. 8 seed Los Angeles Sparks. The Lynx, Mystics and Dream sit in seeds five through eight, respectively, with no clear indication where they’ll land in the final two weeks of the season.

The Dream, losers in eight of their last 10 games, looked like they would secure a top-four seed but have been free-falling in August. The Chicago Sky, who sit 1.5 games out of the last playoff spot, can realistically keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against the Sparks on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Mercury joined the Seattle Storm as the first teams to be eliminated from playoff contention. With their loss to the Wings on Sunday, the Mercury ensured themselves a longer offseason. It’ll be the franchise’s first time missing the postseason since 2012.