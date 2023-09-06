Liberty edge Wings, 94-93, to win seventh straight

Aug 6, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 40 points to set the WNBA’s single-season scoring record and the New York Liberty held off the Dallas Wings 94-93 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory.

New York (31-7) moved within a game of first-place Las Vegas (32-6) — with home games against Los Angeles and Washington remaining. The Aces close the season with a home-and-home series against Phoenix.

Stewart became the all-time leader with 861 points after her 15th point of the night. She reached 40-plus points for the fourth time this season and she also had 10 rebounds. She finished the game with 885 — 25 more than Diana Taurasi’s mark set in 2006. Taurasi did it in only 34 games while it’s taken Stewart 38.

Dallas (20-18) was seeking to clinch the No. 4 seed with a victory.

Stewart was fouled on a jumper with 42.3 seconds left and Dallas challenged the call, but it was unsuccessful. Stewart made the first free throw to break a tie at 93-all and she secured an offensive rebound after missing the second free throw.