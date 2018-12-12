Liberty downs SC State 79-55 for best start since 1991

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 18 points with six 3-pointers, Scottie James added 14 points with eight rebounds, and Liberty never trailed in beating South Carolina State 79-55 on Tuesday night.

Lovell Cabbil had 15 points, Caleb Homesley 13 and Elijah Cuffee 11 for the Flames, who are 8-2 for the first time since 1991.

Liberty outshot the Bulldogs 56 percent to 39 percent, scored 24 points off of 15 turnovers and made 28 field goals on 25 assists, led by Cabbil's five.

Pacheco-Ortiz made three straight 3s and Liberty led by 16 points on his fourth 3-pointer. Pacheco-Ortiz scored 12 points in the half and the Flames led 35-19 at halftime.

James' alley-oop dunk put Liberty up 52-30 with 11:57 left and the Flames led by as many as 30 points from there.

Damani Applewhite scored 16 points and Janai Raynor Powell added 10 for the Bulldogs (2-10), who are winless against Division I opponents.