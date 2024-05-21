Liberty defeated Fever in front of a record-breaking crowd at Barclays Center

The New York Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever 91-80 on Saturday in front of a record-breaking crowd at Barclays Center. The sellout crowd of 17,735 set a new all-time regular season attendance record for the Liberty.

The Liberty also set WNBA history by becoming the first team to have all five starters make multiple 3-pointers and also tied the franchise record for most players with multiple 3s made in a single game.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 24 points and Jonquel Jones posted a double-double for the second consecutive game with 14 points and 12 rebounds. On the Fever side, rookie guard Caitlin Clark led Indiana in scoring with a career-high 22 points and a team-high eight assists and six rebounds. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell was their second-leading scorer with 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

This was the third consecutive sellout crowd Indiana has played in front of to open the 2024 regular season. The Liberty won fastbreak points, 28-2, which ultimately made the difference in the game and pushed them to victory.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire