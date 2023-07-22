Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart record double-doubles in Liberty win over shorthanded Mystics

The Liberty got back into the win column after securing a road win against the shorthanded Washington Mystics, 96-87.

The injury-riddled Mystics put up a fight, getting within three points in the fourth quarter after going down 17. Washington went on a 14-0 run and looked like they could steal a win away from one of the league’s best teams.

Their late-game offense desperately needed timely buckets. Something star Elena Delle Donne has made a career doing. But, unfortunately for the home team, Delle Donne was glued to the bench nursing an ankle injury.

Just a minute after allowing the lead to dwindle to three, Sabrina Ionescu assisted Breanna Stewart on a wide-open layup that pushed the lead back to nine. It provided enough cushion to secure New York’s 15th win of the season.

“What we did was we stayed together. There’s always gonna be things that happen over the course of the game,” Stewart said. “They have players that definitely have something to prove and continue to work hard and they’re a dangerous team.”

The Mystics suffered their sixth loss in nine tries after dropping a game without four key players — guards Ariel Atkins and Kristi Toliver, forward Delle Donne and center Shakira Austin.

Not having Delle Donne and Austin forced Washington to play small. The adjustment worked during some points in the game, but the away team prevailed.

“Even when they went small, we worked through it and we had one another’s backs,” Stewart added. “That resulted in a win.”

Jonquel Jones led the way with a team-high 27 points after getting off to an eclectic start. She was locked in on both ends and was a force on offense. She took advantage of the Mystics, who were without the 6-5 Austin. Jones added 11 rebounds while shooting 10-of-14 from the field. Her performance was a stark contrast from the last matchup between the two teams. Jones went scoreless in 23 minutes of action during last month’s overtime victory against the Mystics. Head coach Sandy Brondello sat Jones in crucial minutes of that game, but the former MVP was the deciding factor in Friday’s victory.

“It was fun for me to see her go out there and just dominate and have such an efficient game,” the head coach said.

“I think she has been overthinking a little bit,” Brondello added about some of Jones’ recent performances. “Every game is different. We got better from last game. We needed every bit of her 27 [points] and 11 [rebounds] tonight.”

Jones’ amazing start got going after Washington started the game on a 10-2 run. The early Libs’ deficit was caused by five turnovers, but Jones willed her team on a run of their own. She scored 13 points in the first quarter, spearheading a 19-2 run for New York.

She did it by dominating the paint against smaller defenders. The Mystics didn’t have a starter taller than the 6-3 Tianna Hawkins, who was overwhelmed by the 6-6 Jones. Washington center Queen Egbo, who checks in at 6-4, wasn’t much of an answer off the bench for Jones either. On some possessions where she didn’t get the initial shot attempt, Jones crashed the offensive glass and created extra opportunities for her team. She finished with five offensive boards on the night.

A less threatening Mystics squad was on display on the defensive end due to multiple injuries.

Washington entered Friday third in the league in opponents points per game (78.8) and defensive rating (97.6). The Libs easily surpassed that total on Friday while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The lack of resistance also allowed Stewart to get clean looks at the rim. The MVP candidate finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. The lack of frontcourt resistance, which has been a topic of concern for the Liberty recently, posed to be an issue for Washington this time.

Ionescu continued her sharpshooting on Friday. She connected on three treys while adding in 16 points on the night. She was on triple-double watch but came just short after logging 11 rebounds and nine assists.

“I thought that was one of the best games Sabrina played for us this year at both ends of the floor,” Brondello said about Ionescu. “We put the ball back in her hands a little bit more. She’s like [Courtney Vandersloot], she’s got great vision. She sees things happen before they happen.”

The Oregon product pushed the pace as usual. Midway through the third, she rebounded a missed shot by guard Natasha Cloud, sprinted up court and assisted Stewart on a transition trey.

The bucket gave the Liberty a 17-point lead and forced Mystics head coach Mike Thibault to call a timeout. Easy possessions like that happened often for Brondello’s team on the night, which wasn’t the case during the first two matchups of the season.

Guard Brittney Sykes was the bright spot for Washington and kept the game from getting out of hand. She had 18 points at the half and forced multiple turnovers, contributing to the home team winning the turnover battle, 11-7, after two periods. The Liberty ended up losing the turnover battle, 18-9.

Sykes finished with a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Cloud finished with 17 points and five assists. Guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 15 points.

All five Liberty starters scored in double-figures for the first time this season. Courtney Vandersloot scored 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field. Betnijah Laney scored 10 points and dished three assists.