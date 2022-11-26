Liberty clobbered as buzz surrounds Hugh Freeze heading to Auburn

Barry Werner
·1 min read

You could consider this a team giving up on its coach before said coach gives up and leaves the school for another job.

Hugh Freeze is reported to be deep in negotiations that will make him Auburn’s next football coach.

On Saturday, his Flames were torched in a home game by New Mexico State, 49-14.

Liberty came in 8-3 and the Aggies were 4-6.

Diego Pavia accounted for 6 touchdowns as New Mexico State reached 5 wins for the second time since 2005.

Freeze evaded the Auburn question better than his players dodged Aggies.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories