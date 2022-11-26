Liberty clobbered as buzz surrounds Hugh Freeze heading to Auburn

You could consider this a team giving up on its coach before said coach gives up and leaves the school for another job.

Hugh Freeze is reported to be deep in negotiations that will make him Auburn’s next football coach.

On Saturday, his Flames were torched in a home game by New Mexico State, 49-14.

Liberty came in 8-3 and the Aggies were 4-6.

Diego Pavia accounted for 6 touchdowns as New Mexico State reached 5 wins for the second time since 2005.

Liberty Biberty is not having a good day pic.twitter.com/0jibWnXCq0 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 26, 2022

FINAL: New Mexico State 49 Liberty Biberty 14 pic.twitter.com/PrmF3KBCWJ — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 26, 2022

Freeze evaded the Auburn question better than his players dodged Aggies.

Hugh Freeze said in postgame he was asked about Auburn by Liberty players: "I'm not one to tell them something that's not true. … Is the job everyone is talking about one that I would have an interest in talking with? Sure. That doesn't mean they have offered me a job." pic.twitter.com/VCl5RSLZ9Z — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire