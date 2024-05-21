Liberty center Jonquel Jones sets WNBA record with latest performance

On Monday, the New York Liberty defeated the Seattle Storm, 74-63, and center Jonquel Jones made WNBA history. Jones became the fastest player to reach 2,000 rebounds and 250 3-pointers (240 games), passing Lauren Jackson (254 games).

Jones is one of only eight players in WNBA history to reach those statistics. In the process, she also became the sixth-fastest player to reach 2,000 rebounds, and her final line for the night included 16 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

Jones was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2016 WNBA draft by Los Angeles and was later traded to Connecticut. Her accolades are numerous:

• WNBA Most Valuable Player (2021)

• WNBA Most Improved Player (2017)

• WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year (2018)

• All-WNBA first team (2021)

• All-WNBA second team (2017, 2019, 2022)

• All-WNBA Defensive Team (2019, 2021, 2022)

• WNBA All-Star (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022)

• One of 13 players with a 20-20 game (23 points, 21 rebounds; May 2021)

.@jus242 just became the fastest player in @wnba history to reach 2,000 rebounds and 250 3-pointers 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/cJjABU7SK9 — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) May 20, 2024

The Liberty’s next game is against the Chicago Sky on May 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

