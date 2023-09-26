Liberty’s Breanna Stewart named 2023 WNBA MVP

Aug 6, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has been named the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season.

Stewart wins the award for the second time in her career, after taking home MVP honors in 2018 en route to winning the first of her two WNBA titles and two WNBA Finals MVP awards with the Seattle Storm.

The 29-year-old forward averaged 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals in 34.1 minutes over 40 games this season, her first in New York.

The Liberty have already taken home the Commissioner’s Cup Championship and finished the regular season with the second-best record in the league, 32-8, just two games behind the Las Vegas Aces.

The Liberty dropped the opening game of the best-of-five semifinal series against the Connecticut Sun after sweeping the Washington Mystics in the first round. In three games, Stewart is averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 39.7 minutes in the playoffs.

New York and Connecticut play Game 2 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Brooklyn.

Stewart was the first overall pick in 2016 after a four-year career at UConn that saw her win four NCAA titles and four NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player awards.