Liberty’s Breanna Stewart earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for fifth time this season

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) at Barclays Center / Wendell Cruz - USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA named New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. This is the fifth time the forward has taken home the honors this season and the 15th of her career.

Stewart led the Liberty to a pair of wins during the stretch from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, helping stretch their streak to six consecutive victories. They also set a new franchise single-season record with 24 wins.

In Friday’s matchup with the Chicago Sky, Stewart finished with her 14th double-double of the season, putting up 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and reeling in 12 rebounds.

She followed that up with a historic performance in a blowout win over the Fever just two days later. Stewart finished with a game-high 42 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field, while also putting up six rebounds, six assists, and three blocks on the night.

The UConn product became the first player in WNBA history to record three 40+ point games in a season and the third ever to have three or more such games in their career. She also now owns three of the four 40+ point games in franchise history.

Stewart and the Liberty will be back in action on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. as they take on the Las Vegas in the Commissioner's Cup Championship.