Liberty, Breanna Stewart agree to one-year deal: report

The Liberty are getting their MVP back for another go at the title.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Breanna Stewart has agreed to a one-year deal for the upcoming season. The contract is a non-guaranteed, below-maximum deal, per Charania.

The deal allows the Liberty and Stewart greater flexibility in future negotiations as they try and make it back to the WNBA Finals.

The Liberty used the core designation on Stewart back in January, which granted them exclusive negotiating rights. Stewart could have earned a full supermax salary on the one-year tender but agreed to take less.

Stewart had a great first year in New York. The veteran forward averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 34 minutes per game for the Liberty last season, en route to her second WNBA MVP.

The two-time WNBA MVP and two-time Finals MVP will rejoin a team that already has Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.

The 2024 WNBA regular season begins May 14.