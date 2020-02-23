Liberty blasts Stetson for seventh-straight win

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Caleb Homesley scored 22 points and Liberty extended its win streak to seven games beating Stetson 77-49 on Saturday.

The Flames built a 19-7 lead and never trailed. They led 34-17 at halftime on the strength of 52% shooting. Liberty finished 27-of-53 shooting (50.9%) despite just of 8 of 26 from beyond the arc. Darius McGhee had 12 points for Liberty (26-3, 12-2 Atlantic Sun Conference) and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 12.

Jahlil Rawley had 12 points for the Hatters (15-14, 9-5) and Joel Kabimba added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Flames leveled the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated Liberty 48-43 on Jan. 25. Liberty takes on Kennesaw State on the road on Thursday. Stetson plays North Florida at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com