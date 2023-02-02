Liberty add yet another All-Star, signing veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot

Aug 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) reacts during the second half of Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

A day after former UConn star Breanna Stewart announced that she’s signing with the Liberty, another All-Star is following suit.

Veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot, a four-time WNBA All-Star, announced that she is also signing with the Liberty following a 12-year run with the Chicago Sky.

With Vandersloot joining the fold, the Liberty are building a star-studded roster, which includes Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and 2021 league MVP Jonquel Jones.

A Gonzaga product who was selected by the Sky No. 3 overall in 2011, Vandersloot who helped the Sky win a WNBA title in 2021.

Vandersloot has led the league in assists six times, averaging 6.6 a game over the course of her career, while also adding 10.2 points per game on 34.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Liberty finished last season 16-20, losing to Chicago in the first round of the playoffs. But 2022 was the second straight playoff season for the Liberty following three down years in which they won a total of 19 games.