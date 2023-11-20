Libertarian Outsider Javier Milei Elected President of Argentina

Argentinian politics took an anti-establishment swing on November 19, as the libertarian Javier Milei was elected president.

Milei secured 55.7 percent of the vote, against 44.3 percent for the Peronist candidate Sergio Massa.

Milei’s winning margin was the biggest since Argentina’s return of democracy, local media said.

In a country beset by inflation and economic stagnation, Milei ran on a small-government, low-spending platform.

In his victory speech, he said he would govern with three very simple premises: “a limited government that strictly complies with the commitments it has made, respect for private property, and free trade.”

Video here shows a crowd greeting Milei as he cast his vote. Credit: Javier Milei via Storyful