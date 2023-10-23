Liberia's election set for run-off in tightest race since end of civil war

Liberia is headed for a run-off election with incumbent President George Weah, a former soccer star who has been in power since 2018, running neck and neck with main opponent Joseph Boakai.

Weah won 43.8 percent of the 10 October first-round vote, with Boakai at 43.4 percent, according to the National Elections Commission.

None of the other 18 presidential candidates received more than three percent.

The run-off must take place within 15 days of the election, but experts say there might be delay because of potential appeals.

The election was the first to be fully organised by Liberia, without financial support from international partners, since the end of the country's 14-year civil war in 2003.

Fierce contest

The run-off promises to be a close contest hotly contested between the long-standing adversaries, who faced each other in 2017, according to political analysts, with worry over risk of violence in the second round.

The West African bloc Ecowas warned against any premature declaration of victory, and said it would crack down on any instigators of violence.

The president of the National Election Coordination Committee, Oscar Bloh, said security forces face many challenges.

Some, however, are disappointed with his first term, accusing him of breaking his promises.

(with newswires)



