Liberal Softball Advances to District Championship with 11-4 Win Over Jasper

LIBERAL, MO – Liberal softball advanced to the district championship game with an 11-4 semifinal win against Jasper on Monday afternoon.

The Lady Bulldogs came out swinging early with a four run second inning. The three runs came courtesy of a Jordan Goodell double. The junior would also have a great game on the mound, going seven innings, only allowing three hits, and striking out 10.

Goodell would finish her day at the plate with 4 RBIs, and Ellaina LaNear would drive in three runs. Jasper would pick up a few runs in the later innings, but ultimately, it wouldn’t be enough. Liberal would end up winning the game 11-4.

Up next, the Lady Bulldogs will face Lockwood in the district championship game on Tuesday, April 7th at 5 p.m.

