Liberal rides 'emotional roller coaster' to district championship

Nov. 8—Liberal football came into the 2023 campaign expecting to have a strong running game with senior leader Nolan Shaw playing at the quarterback position.

But when Shaw dealt with a foot injury after Week 1, head coach Garrett Zoucha was forced to throw a sophomore, Elam Beaman, into the fire in Week 2. That was just the start to many adjustments this year.

"Our identity has changed a bit as the year has gone on," Zoucha said. "We thought we were going to be able to run the ball a little bit more successfully this year and what we found out was we were able to find some more success through the air."

As Zoucha explained it, the transition has went just fine moving Shaw to the offense's half back and supplanting Beaman as the new quarterback. He and the rest of the coaching staff ultimately decided that moving Shaw to running back would be easier to make adjustments on the fly if his foot continued to bother him rather than having to find a quarterback later in the year.

"We thought the transition for Nolan over to running back and Elam to quarterback was easier for us, schematically," Zoucha said. "Nolan runs the ball good, too, so that's nice. And Elam throws a pretty ball. And that's part of that adjustment and that reflection."

Despite reflecting and making the change he felt was right, it took time. Zoucha admitted that the struggles affected him personally. The team got off to a 1-3 start after losing to Drexel in Week 1, beating Greenfield in Week 2 and then falling to Osceola and College Heights Christian in back-to-back games.

"I'll tell you what, it's been an emotional roller coaster," Zoucha said. "We came out and competed against Drexel, lost our starting quarterback, got a win and then we let two slide that I thought were winnable games for us. At that moment — it's probably not good — but I start to question myself. ... And I really took it personally upon myself that I underprepared and I didn't prepare the boys well enough to compete this year. It was hard."

He added that you "have to remember" why you go out to the field every day during those moments. Now he and the Bulldogs are in a district championship.

"You can only take so many losses doing the same thing and you have to start realizing, maybe you have to start doing something different," Zoucha said.

Zoucha said his team has done a really good job of adapting to the style of football he believes makes them most successful.

Liberal heads to Lockwood at 7 p.m. Friday for a battle for the 8-man District 1 championship. The Bulldogs played in this very game last year and Zoucha is proud of his team for returning to this point after dealing with so much adversity early on.

"We definitely faced our adversity early in the year, so I thought it was good to see the team ... we definitely found some identity as the year went on," Zoucha said. "In the early parts of the year we were kind of struggling to find out who we were and who we wanted to be."

Liberal has played some tough competition in 8-man football. Its losses this season came against Drexel (7-3), Osceola (6-5), College Heights Christian (6-4), Lockwood (8-2), Appleton City, (7-3) and Archie (10-0). Drexel and Archie are playing each other for the District 2 title this week.

"They show you exactly what you haven't worked on yet," Zoucha said. "On the long scale of things, our kids have to realize if you want to be the best you have to beat the best. On the path, you have to face these teams. There's no way around it."

The third-year head coach wants to see his team stay disciplined in order to turn around a 69-8 loss in the regular season. That discipline will have to happen on defense, especially.

Lockwood's triple option can cause fits for a team that does not stay true to its assignment on each play. Zoucha noted that as soon as someone doesn't do their job on the option play, the Tigers will take advantage and bust a big play.

"When it comes down to a physical aspect, speed and strength, I think we'll be fairly even on that," Zoucha said. "Mentally, we have to be disciplined and that's something we have to hammer home this week in practice."

Brodie Wilson holds down the defense from the middle linebacker position and has impressed Coach Zoucha this year. Kole Wiles is a key to the offense as a big presence on the offensive line. Shaw, along with Quincy Bazal, are star athletes on the offense.

STATS

Shaw is 17 for 34 passing the ball for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He's ran the ball 100 times for 428 yards and eight more scores.

Bazal, as a receiver, has gotten in on some trick plays to go 3 for 4 passing for 43 yards and a touchdown. Bazal's passing touchdown came last week against CHCS. He has 32 rushes for 308 yards and eight touchdowns. His biggest chunk of production comes as a pass catcher with 54 receptions for 1,016 yards and 16 touchdowns. That is nearly half of the team's 2,049 passing yards. The senior athlete also has three interceptions on defense.

Beaman is 98 of 200 this year for 1,735 yards and 21 touchdowns. The sophomore only has seven interceptions this year. He has also ran for 68 yards and three more touchdowns.

Wilson has 78 carries for 404 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson leads the defense with 141 tackles and 12 for a loss.

Luke Bott is a standout cornerback who also makes an impact at receiver. Bott has 83 tackles, 14 for loss and has reeled in 47 catches for 770 yards and five touchdowns.

Freshman Ben Dingman adds eight catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Isaac Edwards has 120 tackles, 15 for loss and 11 sacks. Tanner Hennessy has 114 tackles. Mason Eyler has 55 tackles and 16 of those are for a loss of yards. He also has 11 sacks.

Dalton Davis has four interceptions on the season.