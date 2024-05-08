Liberal rallied back to defeat Lockwood in a tight one 5-4, securing the first district championship since 2018

LIBERAL, Mo. — Tuesday evening was the night of the softball district championships. At Liberal High School, the number one seed Lady Bulldogs hosted the three-seed Lockwood Lady Tigers for the Class 1 District 6 championship.

The Lady Bulldogs complete the comeback over Lockwood 5-4 and secure their first district championship since 2018. Liberal improved to 19-5 on the year while Lockwood finished the season with a 13-11 record.

Both teams scored in the first inning. Lockwood Gracyn Clawson scored from an issued walk. Then, Liberal got on the board to tie the game with a Jordan Goodell ground out that brought home Bailey Couch.

In the top of the third, the Lady Tigers took the lead 2-1 after an error made by Liberal. Lockwood added another run in the fourth inning when Kelsey Daniel got caught stealing allowed Grace Wilson to score.

However, the bats in the fifth inning came alive for the Lady Bulldogs when Taylor Swarnes knocked a solo home run to dead centerfield to put Liberal within one. Goodell would hit a line drive to the second baseman and an error from Lockwood allowed Couch to score. Then, Liberal took the lead once Ava Garrett hit a shot to right field. Both Goodell and Kyla Porter scored to add two more runs. Liberal is up by 5-3.

A late run from Lockwood when Clawson doubled to centerfield and Daniel scored. The Lady Tigers were within one.

Goodell would get the final out via strikeout she picked up her 500th strikeout at one point during the game.

For the Lady Tigers, in the circle Kallie Griffin pitched six innings while surrendering five runs two earned on seven hits, striking out eight batters.

Kelsey Daniel was perfect from the plate as she went 2-for-2 and scored two runs. Gracyn Clawson went 1-for-3 with three RBIs.

Meanwhile, Liberal Jordan Goodell worked seven innings while allowing five hits on four runs and seven strikeouts.

Bailey Couch was 2-for-4 at bat with two runs scored. Ava Garrett and Taylor Swarnes both went 1-for-3. Garrett had two RBIs while Swarnes had one RBI, and scored one run along with a home run.

Liberal advance to Class 1 State Quarterfinals to play Ash Grove at home on Tuesday, May 14th a time has yet to be determined.

