Liberal Media Scream: CNN's Acosta sneers, ‘Call it the DeSantis Variant’

This week’s Liberal Media Scream features CNN’s Jim Acosta going full liberal bias in attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the latest coronavirus outbreak.

On CNN Saturday afternoon, Acosta blamed Republican politicians for COVID-19 deaths, particularly DeSantis.

“Instead of the Delta Variant, why not call it the DeSantis Variant?” the anchor said. Acosta, known for his hostility to President Trump when he covered the White House, didn’t say the same thing about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who earlier had a COVID death outbreak on his hands.

With a matching image on screen, Acosta suggested “we could sell beer koozies that say ‘Don’t Florida My Fauci’” (a play on koozies that say ‘Don’t Fauci My Florida’), before snidely concluding with how the money raised could be used “to help pay for all the funerals that will be coming.”

Acosta, on CNN’s Newsroom, on Saturday afternoon, August 7:

“People should not have to die so some politicians can own the libs. They’re not owning anybody, but they may end up owning the pandemic, because they’re prolonging it. Perhaps it’s time to start naming these new variants that may be coming out after them. Instead of the Delta Variant, why not call it the DeSantis Variant? We could sell beer koozies that say ‘Don’t Florida My Fauci’ and use the money to help pay for all the funerals that will be coming in the days to come.”

Brent Baker, vice president of research and publications for the Media Research Center, explains our weekly pick: “Acosta is just furthering his image as more of a clownish political hack than any kind of fair-minded journalist. If deaths from COVID-9 are such a serious issue, which they are, why is he, an anchor for a national cable news channel, making such a crass political insult which hardly shows respect for the science?”

Rating: THREE out of FIVE screams.

