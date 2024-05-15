Liberal falls short to Ash Grove in the Class 1 Quarterfinals

LIBERAL, Mo. — Everything is on the line as softball teams try to punch their ticket to the state tournament. In southwest Missouri, the Liberal Lady Bulldogs hosted the Ash Grove Lady Pirates in the Class 1 Quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs couldn’t complete the comeback and dropped a tough one 4-2 to Ash Grove.

Liberal found themselves down early in the first inning when Ash Grove hit a two-run homer to take the lead by two.

Then, in the third inning, the Lady Pirates added one run and went up 3-0.

However, in the top of the fourth inning, Liberal finally got on the board after Sadie Meadows hit a fly ball to center field. An error from the outfielder allowed Ellaina LaNear and Kyla Porter to score. The Lady Bulldogs pulled within one.

Ash Grove scored another run in the fifth for some insurance. They led 4-2.

Both Bailey Couch and Jordan Goodell were 2-for-4 from the plate. Liberal had eight hits with just two runs.

In the circle, Goodell pitched six innings, allowed six hits, gave up four runs, and struck out six batters.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 19-6 record.

