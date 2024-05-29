Libby's Ryan Beagle is as good as gold

May 28—The wait is over!

Libby junior Ryan Beagle dominated on his way to the 2024 Montana High School Association Class A boys singles tennis championship Friday night in Kalispell. The look of unadulterated joy was obvious on Beagle's face after he beat Polson senior Torin Ellis.

Beagle placed third at state in his freshman and sophomore years, but he was determined to reach the top this season.

"Being third the last two years, being that close, it really hurt, but now I'm feeling every single emotion possible," Beagle told The Western News. "I'm very happy and it's a big weight off my shoulders."

Friday's weather was nearly as big an obstacle to Beagle's quest for a championship as his opponents.

"The waiting was tough," Beagle said. "Once I get ready for a match, I stay in that mentality until it's over, so after waiting so many hours to get back on the court, it's pretty tiring mentally."

Beagle marched through the first two rounds Thursday at Flathead Valley Community College with straight-set wins. He opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Corvallis sophomore Pierce Yaskus, then dismissed Hardin senior Chase Wells, 6-3, 6-0, in the quarterfinals.

In Friday morning's semifinals, moved to the Logan Health Medical Fitness Center due to rain, Beagle vanquished a foe he knows well — Hamilton senior Andy Purcell. Beagle won 6-4, 6-0, knocking the defending Class A boys champion out of gold medal contention. In 2023, Purcell beat Beagle in three sets in the semifinals, then claimed gold with a win over Ellis.

Playing indoors also caused an unforeseen, but minor, medical issue. The extreme dryness inside the fitness center gave Beagle a nose bleed, but it proved to be nothing more than temporary inconvenience.

In Friday evening's championship match, Beagle met a very familiar opponent in Ellis. The two have played 11 times at the varsity level. Friday's title-match win gave Beagle a 7-4 all-time advantage. He also beat Ellis in the divisional tournament earlier this month.

"We've had some battles over the years, but I kept my game plan the same," Beagle said. "If it's not broke, don't try to fix it was the mindset.

"I'm familiar with the top players in the state and I know my game is good enough to win, so it's a matter of continuing to play," he said. "Staying good at tennis means you have to keep playing tennis. Last summer was humbling, but the match experience was valuable because you get into situations and then you have to work to figure out ways of them."

Beagle had a battle on his hands in the first set, winning 7-6 (7-3).

"I just had to stay cool," Beagle said. "I hit some shots I shouldn't have gotten to, but getting the first set is hard enough and it's way better to be ahead."

Before the second set, Hannah whispered to Beagle, "OK, let's finish it."

Beagle wasted little time in the 6-0 win and the 19-year head coach lifted his champion in celebration.

Hannah was ecstatic at seeing Beagle complete his quest to the top.

"Right now I'm on Cloud 9," Hannah said. "I'm excited that good things happened to a good kid. This wasn't given to him, he worked for it and put in a lot of extra time."

Loggers assistant coach Terry Oedewalt was also very happy for Beagle.

"He set a goal, he worked for it and he reached it," Oedewaldt said. "I don't think we've had a kid that wanted it as more than he did. Jamal Sykes was probably the only other player that worked his butt off the way Ryan has and he placed fourth and fifth at state."

Oedewaldt, who has been a coach with the program for 16 years, the first two as a volunteer, described the difficulty opponents have when facing Beagle.

"Ryan is a really intimidating opponent," he said. "You can't hit past him because he's so quick and the shots just keep coming back. That's very demanding for an opponent. It's really Ryan pressing and forcing the other person to make the error."

Beagle, who was the only Loggers player at state, performed so well he scored enough points by himself to bring home the third-place team trophy. Libby's 15 team points tied it with Whitefish and Hardin.

It's the Loggers first individual tennis championship since Loggers star Jackie Mee won the Class A girls title in 2009.

Mee, who went on to play golf at Carroll College, was able to attend all of Beagle's matches. She is a nurse at Logan Health who works in the pediatric ICU.

"What a treat to be able to watch and get to know Ryan," Mee said. "Seeing the joy and getting to the top is not something you get to experience a lot. And he's just the sweetest kid, but he packs a powerful punch."

Hannah talked about the community aspect of the event.

"When something like this happens, it's a true win for the community," Hannah said. "Dave Nelson, our longtime coach, still comes to the courts once a week. He spearheaded the effort to get the courts built and to have them repaired a few years ago.

"Without Dave, who knows where tennis is in Libby? Hannah said.

The community aspect extends to the Flathead where Beagle played frequently at the Logan Health Fitness Tennis Center while learning from Director of Tennis Brad Knutson and Head Tennis Pro Jeff Smith.

"They've done wonders for my game," Beagle said. "I go there once a week and it's really made a big difference."

For now, Beagle said he's gonna enjoy the championship before heading to Billings for a big amateur tournament in a few weeks.