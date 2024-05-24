Libby's Beagle reaches state tennis semifinals

May 23—Libby's Ryan Beagle is halfway to his quest to bring a state championship home after winning both matches Thursday at the Montana Class A tournament in Kalispell.

The junior Logger opened with a 6-0, 6-1, opening round win over Corvallis sophomore Pierce Yaskus. In the quarterfinals, Beagle topped Hardin senior Chase Wells, 6-3, 6-0.

Beagle will face Hamilton's Andy Purcell in the semifinals at 8 a.m. Friday at Flathead Valley Community College.

Purcell needed three sets in both of his wins to make the semifinals.

In the other semifinal, Polson's Torin Ellis faces Hardin junior Jameson Noteboom. Ellis scored straight-set wins in his first two matches while Noteboom did the same.