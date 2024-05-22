Libby, Troy have 17 state track and field qualifiers
May 21—Seventeen south Lincoln County track and field athletes qualified for their respective Montana State Track and Field Championships after last weekend's competitions.
In Class A, the Libby Loggers are sending 11 athletes to state while the Troy Trojans send six to the Class B event. Both will be held in Laurel with competition beginning Friday and ending Saturday.
In Class A, the top 10 from each event in the Northwest Divisional in Columbia Falls qualified. Libby has four boys and three girls headed to state.
In Class B, the top six from each event in the Northwest Divisional in Missoula qualified. Troy has four boys and two girls advancing to state.
Class A
Libby
BOYS
Freshman Cody Watson, 10th in 3,200
Senior Gaige Bache, ninth in shot put
Sophomore Tristan Andersen, fifth in javelin and high jump
Senior Casey Rusdal, 10th in pole vault
Libby's 4x400-meter relay team: Senior Johnny Shao, junior Rowen Sherbo, senior Greysen Thompson and junior Joel Goodman, 10th.
GIRLS
Junior Bergen Fortner, eighth in triple jump and long jump, ninth in 100-meter hurdles
Eighth-grade student Capri Farmer, third in the 3,200-meter run and sixth in the 1,600
Freshman Sidnie Thompson, 10th in shot put
Class B
Troy
BOYS
Sophomore Nolan Morris, won 800 and 1600
Senior Jacob Gromley, second in discus, fifth in shot put
Junior Kempton Sloan, third in high jump
Sophomore Carson Orr, sixth in triple jump
GIRLS
Senior Sarah Rogers, third in high jump
Junior Cortenie Rogers, fifth in triple jump and sixth in long jump