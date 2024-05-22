Libby, Troy have 17 state track and field qualifiers

May 21—Seventeen south Lincoln County track and field athletes qualified for their respective Montana State Track and Field Championships after last weekend's competitions.

In Class A, the Libby Loggers are sending 11 athletes to state while the Troy Trojans send six to the Class B event. Both will be held in Laurel with competition beginning Friday and ending Saturday.

In Class A, the top 10 from each event in the Northwest Divisional in Columbia Falls qualified. Libby has four boys and three girls headed to state.

In Class B, the top six from each event in the Northwest Divisional in Missoula qualified. Troy has four boys and two girls advancing to state.

Class A

Libby

BOYS

Freshman Cody Watson, 10th in 3,200

Senior Gaige Bache, ninth in shot put

Sophomore Tristan Andersen, fifth in javelin and high jump

Senior Casey Rusdal, 10th in pole vault

Libby's 4x400-meter relay team: Senior Johnny Shao, junior Rowen Sherbo, senior Greysen Thompson and junior Joel Goodman, 10th.

GIRLS

Junior Bergen Fortner, eighth in triple jump and long jump, ninth in 100-meter hurdles

Eighth-grade student Capri Farmer, third in the 3,200-meter run and sixth in the 1,600

Freshman Sidnie Thompson, 10th in shot put

Class B

Troy

BOYS

Sophomore Nolan Morris, won 800 and 1600

Senior Jacob Gromley, second in discus, fifth in shot put

Junior Kempton Sloan, third in high jump

Sophomore Carson Orr, sixth in triple jump

GIRLS

Senior Sarah Rogers, third in high jump

Junior Cortenie Rogers, fifth in triple jump and sixth in long jump